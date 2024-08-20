Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Adyen Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of ADYEY opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Adyen has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27.
About Adyen
