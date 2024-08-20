Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEYFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Adyen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADYEY opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Adyen has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.