Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Adyen Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADYEY opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. Adyen has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

