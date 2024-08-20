Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

API stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.84 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.01.

About Agora

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

