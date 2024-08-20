Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

