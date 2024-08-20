Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $281.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $276.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.49% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $274.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.7% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 123.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,541.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

