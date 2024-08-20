Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Cut by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,140,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.84 and its 200-day moving average is $275.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $375.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.