Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Keny Frank Wilper Sells 403 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $382,260.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 174.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $621,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.