Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Keny Frank Wilper Sells 403 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 403 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $15,785.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares in the company, valued at $382,260.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Keny Frank Wilper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 30th, Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00.
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $95.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 174.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $621,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
