Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. Amer Sports also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.440 EPS.

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amer Sports has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amer Sports will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amer Sports from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

