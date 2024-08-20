American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.63% of American Conservative Values ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 75,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 71,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 19,389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000.

NYSEARCA ACVF opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.97. American Conservative Values ETF has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

The American Conservative Values ETF (ACVF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies that are perceived to align with political conservative values. ACVF was launched on Oct 29, 2020 and is managed by ACV.

