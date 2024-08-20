American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AREC stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AREC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

