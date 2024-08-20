American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 978.72% and a negative net margin of 179.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
American Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AREC stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.31. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AREC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, May 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of American Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
American Resources Company Profile
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Resources
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Goodyear Tire Stock: Bargain Buy or Time to Junk It?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Merck’s Stock Dip Offers a Buying Opportunity: Here’s Why
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Stocks with Surging Call Option Volume in the Recovery Rally
Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.