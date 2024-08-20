Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,880,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $327.97 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.46 and a 200-day moving average of $299.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

