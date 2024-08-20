Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 2,705,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,171,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Amigo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

