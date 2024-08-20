Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 8.2% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $181.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

