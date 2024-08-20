Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 399 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,159,000 after buying an additional 172,451 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,388,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,600,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,517 shares of company stock valued at $21,783,981. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

