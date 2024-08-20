Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.54, for a total transaction of $22,436,448.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,228 shares in the company, valued at $233,635,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PANW opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.64 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

