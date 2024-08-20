Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $206.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.