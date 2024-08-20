Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 232,652 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 77.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,652 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

