Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $211.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $225.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock worth $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $14,534,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 774.6% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 33,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,016 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $406,099,000 after buying an additional 95,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

