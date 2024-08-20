Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 1,495,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,611,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Ariana Resources Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.39 million, a P/E ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.34.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.