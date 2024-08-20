Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

