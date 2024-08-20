Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 73 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.11.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $341.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

