Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.02. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

