Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stellantis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.44 target price (down previously from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

