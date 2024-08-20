Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 99,699 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 178.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,618,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.8% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 30,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

