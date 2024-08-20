Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,064,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,120,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $298,180,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $180,039,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,023.50 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,274.91 and a one year high of $2,174.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,824.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,693.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $52.60 EPS. Analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 195.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,920.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.