Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 44.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

AYI stock opened at $240.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.49 and a 1-year high of $272.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

