Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,477 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $874.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

