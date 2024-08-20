Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.31 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Qualys alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Qualys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS opened at $123.63 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $121.64 and a one year high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock worth $3,949,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.