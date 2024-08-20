Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.49 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,597 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,132,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,425,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.