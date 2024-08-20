Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

