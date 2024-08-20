Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.60 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 514,317 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

MOS stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

