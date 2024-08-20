Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $99.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,915,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,325,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.