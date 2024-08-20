Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14,929.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,086 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.