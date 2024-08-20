Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 353.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $31.43.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

