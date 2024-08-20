Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.31 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $11,294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 296,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 229,144 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.