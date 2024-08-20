Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.27 Million in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 97,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after purchasing an additional 959,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $224,912,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.11.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

