Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,141 shares of company stock worth $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

