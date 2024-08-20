Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,912 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,506,000 after buying an additional 420,858 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

