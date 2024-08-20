Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.01 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

PRFT opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

