Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 237,936 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

