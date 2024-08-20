Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 128,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOST stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $693,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

