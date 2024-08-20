Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 282 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

