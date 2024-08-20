Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,221 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.20% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Pactiv Evergreen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

