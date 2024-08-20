Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,307 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Greif worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 101,363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 20.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.73.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

