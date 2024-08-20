Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of National Beverage worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $54.02.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $297.32 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

