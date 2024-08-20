Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 13,662 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,799 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.33% of Tutor Perini worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 204,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ghassan Ariqat sold 11,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $232,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares in the company, valued at $70,475,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,573 shares of company stock worth $1,248,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

