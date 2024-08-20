Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,434 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after buying an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,746,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 491,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 325,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

LOCO opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $420.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.