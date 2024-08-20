Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,115 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.34 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

