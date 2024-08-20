Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 8,761 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of Unitil worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

