Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
