Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 104,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Malibu Boats by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBUU

About Malibu Boats

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.