Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avnet Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AVT opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

